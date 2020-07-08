Alleged fatal crash driver heard in court
THE man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again.
Robert Noel Fisher, 27, is facing two fresh charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.
He is also charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
The matter was briefly heard in court this morning.
A brief of evidence was ordered with the matters being adjourned to be heard again on September 17.