Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

AN ALLEGED drug trafficking teen fled "underground" from police and racked up more than a dozen breaches of bail after he threw a gargoyle ornament at the car of his ex-partner and her mother.

Cameron Paul Egan cut a remorseful figure sitting in the dock of Dalby Magistrates Court after spending three days in police custody.

The 19-year-old faced court charged with breaching his bail 19 times over a nine month period, and wilful damage domestic violence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court of the first two breaches of bail which occurred on Christmas Day last year, and June 22.

Sgt Brady told the court Egan had been on bail for serious charges of drug trafficking, which is yet to be finalised.

The court then heard of the catalyst offence at a disturbance at a Dalby address about 6.30pm, which resulted in Egan continually breaching his bail over a three-week period.

The victim informed police there had been a disturbance involving the defendant and the aggrieved.

Cameron Paul Egan. Picture: Facebook

"Outside the residence the victim and her daughter had tried to get into a vehicle where they've seen the defendant," Sgt Brady said.

"The defendant has picked up an ornamental garden gargoyle … and used it to break the passenger window and back window of the victim's car.

"The defendant has then fled the scene, with him effectively not charged until he was taken into custody for the bail breaches on this matter, so this is the first mention of this offence."

Sgt Brady cited Egan's last mention in January this year, where he was sentenced to probation for nine months.

The court heard all offences besides the Christmas Day breach were in violation of this probation.

In his final submissions Sgt Brady said Egan had not been complying with his probation order, and believed a suspended sentence would be adequate.

Mr Phillips addressed the court, and stated his client "put his head in the sand" and avoided the consequences after his wilful damage offence in August.

He told the court this may be due to his age, or his understanding of the court system, but nevertheless he came before the court with "blatant disregard" for his conditions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop replied saying these breaches would only aggravate his sentencing for his other drug trafficking matters down the track.

In his final submissions, Mr Phillips asked for an amendment in the young father's bail conditions.

Mrs Mossop addressed Egan directly, saying these breaches were only going to make his later sentencing worse, indicating he would spend time in jail and not "in the watch house for the last couple days".

"You're young, you're small, you're reasonably good looking, goodness only knows what's going to happen to you in jail," she said.

"Use your imagination, I don't think you want that to happen.

Cameron Paul Egan. Picture: Facebook

"All you have to do is comply with your bail."

She cited his previous entries before the court which included drugs and weapons offences and more breaches of bail.

"Once you committed that wilful damage offence on August 20, you stupidly went underground to avoid having to deal with police about that matter," Mrs Mossop said.

"As a result of that you then committed 19 breaches of bail.

"You've sat in custody for a couple days as a young man in the watch house, I hope that serves as a lesson to you that it was an unpleasant experience and that you don't want to be locked up again."

Egan pleaded guilty for all charges, and was dealt with by way of fines.

For wilful damage he was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

For the breach of bail offences he received a fine of $1,800 with a conviction recorded.

Egan's other matters were adjourned until October 13.