Crime

Alleged drink-driver fronts court ‘drunk’

Geoff Egan
20th Jul 2020 4:19 PM
A north Brisbane woman accused of intoxicated driving has been ordered to stand trial on the charge for the third time after not showing up for a previous hearing, and turning up to another drunk.

In February 2019, Nicolle Ashleigh Piesik was pulled over and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or a drug.

The court heard police were called to Ogg Rd, Murumba Downs, where a vehicle had been seen driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing into a street sign.

The car was gone when police arrived at the scene but it was later found at the North Lakes shopping centre with "significant damage" to the front, the court heard.

Ms Piesik was found inside the shopping and was required to do a breath test.

She allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.182.

Nicolle Ashleigh Piesik has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence.
In Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday she said she would not plead guilty to the charge unless police changed the alleged facts.

When Magistrate Trevor Morgan asked her to enter a plea she said she was "not guilty to that extent".

But Mr Morgan told her a plea was "not conditional" on police changing their allegations and read out the history of Ms Piesik's case.

He said she had twice been found asleep in the courthouse when the charge was to be mentioned.

The court heard when it had been set for trial she had turned up intoxicated and the hearing had to be abandoned.

When the hearing was rescheduled she failed to attend.

"You've been at court and inebriated at court," Mr Morgan said.

"You've been in court and asleep in court and we've had to wake you up."

Ms Piesik said she "hadn't done anything" and said she had already gone years without a licence due to the charges.

A third hearing has been scheduled for December.

Originally published as Alleged drink-driver fronts court 'drunk'

