Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating an alleged double murder that took place at Calliope Caravan Park late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Police are investigating an alleged double murder that took place at Calliope Caravan Park late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Crime

Alleged double axe murder case delayed

liana walker
18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of the Calliope double axe murder had his case adjourned once again for six months when it was mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

John Bircsak, 64, was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies, a woman, 60 and a man, 63, were discovered at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said the matter was awaiting a sentencing date in another court and she suspected it may be delayed in light of coronavirus concerns.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman's body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The matters will be before the court again on September 15.

More Stories

Show More
alleged calliope double murder gladstone courts gladstone crime gladstone magistartes court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        premium_icon Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        Health Queensland Health is rationing coronavirus tests and temporarily halted the automatic testing of sick doctors and nurses.

        Download these home lessons for your kids

        premium_icon Download these home lessons for your kids

        Education Coronavirus: Education Qld provides at-home learning units

        ‘Health paramount’: Centenary plans put on ice

        premium_icon ‘Health paramount’: Centenary plans put on ice

        News Event organisers forced to postpone with upwards of 800 people expected along to...

        Event bucks trend and intends to go ahead as planned

        premium_icon Event bucks trend and intends to go ahead as planned

        News Unless the Australian government change their coronavirus restrictions, Granite...