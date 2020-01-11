Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.

A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, ­including a police vehicle, in a rampant attempt to flee police officers has been refused bail.

Cameron Robert Rhodes appeared via video in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to apply for bail on one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court was told Mr Rhodes was spotted by police on the Fitzroy Bridge at Rockhampton on August 21, 2019.

At the time he was wanted by police on a return to prison warrant.

The court was told when police approached Mr Rhodes he allegedly reversed, hit an unmarked police car and then took off into oncoming traffic.

The court was told he allegedly collided with two other motorists when he made a "screaming U-turn" on the bridge to drive away.

He was later arrested.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had served out the remaining ­sentence for previous offending and was now being held on remand for this alleged offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Mr Rhodes had a history of evading police and if released on bail there was an "unacceptable" risk he would not appear at later court dates.

Ms Hight said her client would be contesting the facts of the charge.

She said if released he would work as a painter.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Mr Rhodes had a significant criminal history.

"He allegedly performed dangerous manoeuvres on a public, busy road where other cars were involved to evade police," Mr Kinsella said.

"That gives me no confidence."

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody.