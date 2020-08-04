Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

A TOOWOOMBA man is on bail and in a mandatory 14-day quarantine after he was picked up crossing the New South Wales border in a stolen SUV.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said police would allege the 25-year-old stole a white Mitsubishi Challenger from New South Wales on August 1.

The man allegedly gave a false name on his border pass when he crossed into Queensland on Monday.

Police charged the man with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and issued a $4003 fine for giving false declaration under the Public Health Act.

The man will face Goondiwindi Magistrates Court on September 2.

