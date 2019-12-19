ALL YOU GET: Emergency restrictions now in place

IN IT TOGETHER: Southern Downs Councillor for Transport, Infrastructure and Utilities Marika McNichol demonstrates how much 80 litres actually is.

IN IT TOGETHER: Southern Downs Councillor for Transport, Infrastructure and Utilities Marika McNichol demonstrates how much 80 litres actually is.

EMERGENCY water restrictions come into effect as of 8am this morning.

The drop now places the Southern Downs on some of the strictest ever restrictions imposed in Australia.

After being placed on extreme restrictions back in March, the Southern Downs moved to critical restrictions on September 1.

That allowed residents to use 100 litres per person, per day.

That limit has dwindled even further, to just 80 litres per person, per day.

Southern Downs councillor for Transport, Infrastructure and Utilities, Marika McNichol, believes people will welcome the move.

"I think people are trying their best.

"There are people going under the 100. Some are using a little more.

"But I think generally people are doing their very best and it's very difficult with the heat as well.

"Talking to people I think everyone is happy for the 80L to come in," Cr McNichol said.

While she, and many others believe, the emergency restrictions could have been implemented sooner, council's hands were tied by the state government.

"That's true. It could have been brought in earlier. But, talking to the state government, we had to be down to a certain level in the dam before we could bring in that 80 litres a day."

Storm King Dam is now down to 11.6 per cent, or 239 megalitres. Leslie Dam in Warwick is at just 4.94 per cent.

As well the restrictions, permanent water carting from Connolly Dam to Storm King gets under way today.

Fourteen trucks will complete three runs each, every day, for the foreseeable future.

And while it all makes for grim reading, residents across the Southern Downs continue to flout restrictions.

November's consumption figures show Stanthorpe residents, on average, are using 138 litres per person, per day.

Warwick's average is down to 122 litres per person, per day.

"Generally the response to the 80 litres has been positive in Stanthorpe. But we have to do this together," Cr McNichol said.

Storm King Dam's predicted run out forecast has not wavered, set to be by the end of this month.

Despite the restrictions, council say the current standpipe allocation of 2000 litres a week will remain.