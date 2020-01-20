All the SAG Award nominees

Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis. Picture: Larry Horricks/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP

Grab some popcorn gang, we're headed into another glitzy award ceremony.

On Monday, Hollywood gliteratti will flock to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, in what is usually the most promising indicator as to who will win Academy Awards (that one is on February 10, folks).

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) are two of the big names vying for Best Actress, while Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) is a shoo-in for victory in the Best Actor category, up against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story).

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live at midday AEDT on Foxtel's Arena channel, and will be available to stream afterwards.

Here are all the nominees.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are all up for awards for their performances in Bombshell.

FILM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite

TELEVISION

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

STUNTS

ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen