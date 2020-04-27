‘All quiet’ on when bowls could return

FOR many social bowlers in Stanthorpe it’s their primary outing for the week.

But a halt in play has meant that no bowls and no socialising has been allowed to occur for more than five weeks now.

Stanthorpe Bowls Clubs Ernie Jones said they’ve had no word on when they can return to the greens.

“We’ve got no idea,” Mr Jones said.

“But as everyone would know, we’re no longer playing at this stage.

“Neither Bowls Queensland or Bowls Australia has put out any bulletin yet to let us know.

“We’re just standing by.”

While it’s tough not to play, Mr Jones is conscious of the age and risk that Stanthorpe bowlers could face.

“We’d love to be playing but on the other hand some of our players are quite elderly so we need to take things very, very cautiously.”

He said the club has been staying in touch with members to check in on them.

“The committee are contacting players from time to time making sure everything is fine with them.

“It’s a tough period for them.”

With championships and competitions across the country canned, he’s concerned about the financial impact on certain clubs.

“Warwick for instance, it must be very hard for them to maintain three clubs financially.

“Everything has come to a dead stop for our clubs.”

Mr Jones said they’re “standing by” for word they can return to action.