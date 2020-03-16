All good things must end: Boxers undefeated run over

GOOD SPORT: Chris 'Critter' Brackin and opponent Kyle Frieberg on Saturday night.

GOOD SPORT: Chris 'Critter' Brackin and opponent Kyle Frieberg on Saturday night.

BOXING: A dream undefeated run has come to an end.

Stanthorpe boxer Chris ‘Critter’ Brackin went toe-to-toe with 27-year-old Kyle Freiberg for the super lightweight Australasian title on Saturday night.

Brackin, aiming to make it nine wins and zero losses, crashed to his first loss.

The bout took place at Smithy’s TGW Bring Back the Big Fights 25 at Rumours International in Toowoomba.

In the months leading into the fight, Brackin was training two to three times a day.

Brackin started the encounter strong, but it wasn’t to be.

“Started the fight beautifully,” Critter said.

“Unfortunately, got clipped with an unreal shot and couldn’t recover.

“All props to my opponent.

“Extremely sorry to everyone who came to watch.

“Lastly a huge congratulations to my opponent Kyle Freiberg,” Brackin humbly said.

Prior to the title fight, Brackin spoke about the importance of the bout.

“This is a huge privilege for me.

“It’s not something I’ve dreamt about the last one or two years, a title like this is something I’ve dreamt about since I was 12-years-old.”

He intends to rest and recover and will then return his focus to his next fight.