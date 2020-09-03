ALERT: Coronavirus detected in Whitsunday sewage test

The Whitsundays could have an active coronavirus case after poo sampling revealed the disease.

AUTHORITIES are setting up a fever clinic in Airlie Beach today after coronavirus was detected in a sewage sample in the Whitsundays.

It is unknown whether the positive detection comes from someone who was infectious and symptomatic and did not get tested, or someone infectious but yet to develop symptoms.

It is understood it could also have come from a recovered COVID case shedding the dead virus.

Detections can provide an indication there are people in a particular wastewater catchment who have a current infection with COVID-19, or who have been infected in the recent past.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health of Queensland Steven Miles has confirmed two new COVID-19 case, including one who works in aged care. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there was a renewed call to action for people in the Whitsundays to get tested to protect the community and the tourism sector in the region.

He said the government had been working with the University of Queensland on a surveillance program.

"Some results from that program have recently suggested there may have been a case of COVID-19 in the Airlie Beach area," he said.



"And with the utmost of caution the Mackay Hospital and Health Service is standing up a fever clinic in Airlie Beach today.



"We'd like to emphasise this is not considered a high-risk.



"We are taking this action with the utmost of caution and as part of our regular program of popping up fever clinics in tourist locations.



"We simply want to see an increase in the level of testing in that area so we can assure ourselves there isn't cases of community transmission there that we don't know about so we can keep our tourism industry there safe and open."

Mr Miles reported two news cases of COVID-19 in Queensland overnight, believed to be linked to the detention centre cluster.

He said the man and woman were aged between 30 and 39 years, with one of them working in an aged care facility.

It’s hoped more testing will help keep the Whitsunday community safe. Photo: Getty Images

Queensland Health partnered with researchers from UQ and CSIRO for the pilot wastewater surveillance program for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 patients may shed viral fragments in their faeces, and from used tissues.

Viral fragments can also enter the wastewater network when washed off hands and bodies via basins, sinks and showers.

Samples of wastewater have been taken from wastewater treatment plants across Queensland and analysed for fragments of the virus.

The results from this pilot program were expected to add to the information obtained through clinical testing and enhance the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In delivering this program, Queensland joins other Australian states that are monitoring their wastewater for COVID.

The government and universities have been testing sewage samples

