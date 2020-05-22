Aldi Special Buy pulled from shelves

Aldi has removed a product from shelves across its 500 Australian stores after a four-year-old boy spotted an "awkward" mistake.

The German supermarket's Learning Desk Mat - sold in their May 20 Special Buys sale - features two sides of educational teachings.

While one side assists with learning the alphabet, the other has basic maths. But there was a glaring error with one of the answers.

On the 12 times table, it read: "12 x 12 = 60". Obviously 12 x 12 = 144, though the mat should have had in that spot "12 x 5 = 60" as it was the end of the 'five times' column.

An Aldi spokesperson has apologised for the error, confirming it is in the process of removing the item from all its stores.

A mum took to Facebook to say her son spotted a ‘stuff up’ on the Aldi product she bought for him. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums Australia

The mistake was shared by a mum who bought the $3.99 item for her "number obsessed" four-year-old on Facebook, who said she was "disappointed" by the error.

"Check your placemats guys. My number obsessed four-year-old (with autism) is upset that the times tables contain a big stuff up …," she wrote on Aldi Mums Australia.

"I'll be returning it tomorrow, so disappointed."

She shared a snap of the unfortunate typo, which quickly gathered a lot of attention from other Aldi shoppers, many of them impressed a young boy could spot the mistake.

"Wow! Well done! Took me a while to find the mistake," one said.

"Oh no! Good pick-up little one," another applauded.

Many described the youngster as "too smart", calling him "very clever".

The $4 Learning Mat was in Aldi’s May 20 Special Buys. Picture: Aldi Australia

Others explained how serious the mistake was for a child with autism, claiming it can be "triggering" for the someone living with the developmental disorder that affects ability to communicate and interact.

"Unfortunately when you have a kid with autism covering up an imperfection to fix it isn't a solution. They KNOW it's there and it'll trigger them every time the see it cause it's just plain WRONG," one wrote.

"Those saying 'just change it','don't worry about it' etc clearly don't have or never had to deal with an autistic child. Something like this is huge to a child with ASD," another added.

The German supermarket has removed the item from its 500 stores. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu

A spokesperson for the supermarket told news.com.au it was removing Learning Desk Mat from stores and would issue anyone who had purchased it a full refund.

"There are at least 144 reasons why this printing error on the Learning Desk Mat Special Buy is awkward," the spokesperson said in a statement,

"We agree, that 12 x 12 does actually equal 144. We take every effort in ensuring our products are of the highest quality and apologise to kids learning their times tables (and their parents) for this oversight."

