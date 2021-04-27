Alcohol-fuelled stoush leads to date in court

A MAN grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, pushed her against a wall and slapped her on the leg in an attempt to stop her arguing.

The argumentative couple had been drinking heavily at the time.

But when he went before an Ipswich court, he readily agreed his behaviour had been wrong when the magistrate criticised his actions

The 57-year-old man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of common assault - domestic violence related - on March 26.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said police received the 000 calls at 4.30pm from the woman.

The man had pushed her against a wall by the neck.

Snr Const Lowe said the man did not squeeze or choke her.

He also slapped the woman on a leg.

No injuries were observed when the woman was checked by paramedics.

The man told police they had been drinking and the woman wanted him to drive to the liquor store to buy more alcohol.

"He said that he refused and she got argumentative," Snr Const Lowe said.

"He said he slapped her leg, not hard, as he wanted her to stop arguing."

Lawyer Greg Ploetz said the man was a disability pensioner and there had been an issue over him getting alcohol.

"He instructs that she was just as violent. She did not suffer any injuries," Mr Ploetz said.

Their relationship of several months had since ended.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said alcohol was no excuse for such behaviour with statistics showing alcohol was involved in a significant number of domestic violence assaults.

"It is not a crime to have an argument. But when it resorts to violence it is totally," she said.

"I do understand," the man said.

He was fined $750 with no conviction recorded due to his lack of criminal history.

