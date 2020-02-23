Albo to ban Clive Palmer’s ‘obscene’ spending

CLIVE Palmer's $80 million pre-election cash splash would be blocked under a Labor Government, says Anthony Albanese.

The Opposition Leader said he would cap political donations to stop "obscene" spending, such as Mr Palmer's advertising blitz before last year's election, which he later bragged help return the Coalition to power.

Mr Albanese said Mr Palmer's largesse, which failed to secure a single seat for his United Australia Party, was an "extraordinary abuse" and called for increased transparency around donations.

"It's quite clear that Australians are losing faith with the political system and when an individual can spend $80 million, our democracy shouldn't be for sale," he told ABC Insiders.

He called for national rules similar to those in NSW, where there is a cap on expenditure and real-time disclosure rules.

"You need to have a sensible discussion about people being able to participate in our democracy," he said.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has called Clive Palmer’s $80 political donation before the last election “obscene” and called for a cap on donations.

"They should be able to donate.

"But what they shouldn't be able to do is spend an obscene amount of money, which is what we saw in order to change a political outcome."

He did not reveal what limit he believed should be introduced but said it should apply to unions, corporations and individuals.

Mr Palmer has already injected himself into next month's council election, donating $400,000 to Townsville mayoral candidate Greg Dowling's bid to unseat Jenny Hill in what was believed to be the largest political donation in Queensland history.

But the billionaire could be curtailed from throwing money around before the state election in October with the Palaszczuk Government set to introduce a spending cap within months.

A spokesman for Mr Palmer was contacted but did not respond.