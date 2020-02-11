Menu
Labor may have struggled to settle on a clear position of the future of coal in Australia since it lost the election, but Anthony Albanese has a clear stance.
Politics

Albanese: Why Queensland’s coal project is like unicorns

by MICHAEL WRAY
11th Feb 2020 1:38 PM
ANTHONY Albanese says a new coal-fired power generator in north Queensland is as likely as someone seeing a unicorn.

During a morning interview on ABC radio, the Labor Leader refused to say if he would support a new coal-fired power generator if industry backed it, struggling with the same question that stumped deputy leader Richard Marles on Sunday.

"You may as well ask me if I support unicorns," he said.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese believes unicorns are as likely as a new coal-fired power generator being built in Australia. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
The Courier-Mail revealed on Saturday the Morrison Government was spending $4 million on a business case for Shine Energy's proposed Collinsville generator about 250km south of Townsville.

COAL FIRED: A confirmed sighting of Queensland’s Callide coal-fired power stations.
But Mr Albanese said the project did not stack up and would not proceed because private operators would not "touch a new coal-fired power plant with a barge pole".

"It's not happening," he said.

"It won't happen. We do know that, we do know that because it's reality.

"It's like saying, 'do you know if the sun will come up this morning".

Former resources minister Matt Canavan seized on the comments to highlight Labor's continued problems answering questions about the future of coal.

Senator Matt Canavan believes there are as many unicorns in north Queensland mining towns as Labor voters. Picture Gary Ramage
"Unicorns sounds like a good description of a Labor voter in a north Queensland mining town, they're imaginary," he said.

"Hundreds of new, clean coal fired power stations are being built around the world powered by our coal. Why can't we build one here."

