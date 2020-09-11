Menu
HIGH ALERT: Kylie Short has warned the community after she noticed fuel had been taken from her lawnmower and paddock ute.
Alarming petrol theft fuels resident’s fears for safety

Emily Clooney
11th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
CRIMES of opportunity continue to plague the Granite Belt, with one resident warning the community to keep an eye out for fuel siphoning in the region.

Pozieres resident Kylie Short first noticed her ride-on lawnmower had been tampered with on Monday, after she went to mow her property.

Ms Short said her paddock ute’s fuel cap was also missing.

“It had been about a maximum of two weeks since I’d done the round of the sheds; I did some mowing on Wednesday and that’s when I noticed the fuel caps were off,” Ms Short said.

“It’s disappointing that there are one or two that think they can help themselves to anything.”

Having only moved to the region in January, Ms Short said she was unsure whether previous owners had experienced similar cases.

The property is located 25km from Stanthorpe’s business district, which Ms Short said was most concerning.

“The fact that they feel like they can do that and search through the stuff have is worrying,” said.

“It’s pretty easy to hear someone drive up unless they’re walking in.”

Taking to Facebook to share her worries, Ms Short said she wanted to notify the community about the petty crimes.

“It’s a matter of letting people be aware and hope that your neighbours would be good sorts and poke their nose out,” she said.

Now on high alert for intruders, Ms Short said she had the last laugh in this case.

“I was having a bit of a chuckle when I saw the lid sitting beside the bowser, because there was nothing in there,” she said.

“If they did get anything, they got the sediments.”

