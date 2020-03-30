Airlines reduce flights to Gladstone

AIRLINES across the country have slashed flights as the COVID-19 outbreak impacts the number of travellers.

And Gladstone Airport isn't immune to the effect.

A QANTAS spokesman said the airline had reduced flights in and out of Gladstone from 32 services a week to 22 services.

Since 2017, Alliance Airlines has also serviced Gladstone under a wet lease agreement with Virgin, and chief executive Lee Schofield said Alliance was still providing a daily schedule to Gladstone.

"To this point in time, Alliance has not cancelled any of the routes that it has been operating, including Gladstone," Mr Schofield said.

"Air access to regional centres is an essential service and we will continue as long as there is demand and to try and make sure people can get to where they need to be considering the current circumstances."

However, the airline will continue to monitor the situation and its schedule.

"Whether this varies in the future will depend on demand which has been decreasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.