Agricultural industry could prove key to economic recovery

BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY: The strong agricultural sector could see the Southern Downs through the post-lockdown financial crisis.

PRIMARY production could prove to be Warwick’s saving grace should its workforce fall under the strain of the COVID-19 financial crisis, according to Southern Downs State Member James Lister.

Mr Lister refers to new modelling which revealed the Rose City would be at high risk of widespread job losses should the national economy falter.

“That data about coronavirus’ impact on jobs in Warwick is concerning, but not surprising,” Mr Lister said.

“As the biggest centre in our electorate, Warwick has a higher proportion of people employed in retail, hospitality and services and these sectors have been savaged by the lockdown.”

With these workers under increased financial strain, those employed in the greater Southern Downs region may need to sustain the local cash flow.

The agriculture industry is the region’s largest employer, generating 2538 local jobs and accounting for 16 per cent of the workforce, according to the most recent national economics data.

Ongoing drought, however, prevented concurrent planting seasons and wiped millions of dollars from farm production.

That is why, Mr Lister argues, the State Government must provide greater support to primary producers.

“It is industries such as these we need to be supporting and investing in, not buying up planes,” Mr Lister said.

“If the state government is serious about keeping jobs, why don’t they, like other states, put that cash into directly supporting our biggest employer – small businesses.

“Unlike Virgin, small businesses were doing okay before coronavirus and they genuinely deserve help.”