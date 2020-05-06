Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Scott Morrison: Ruby Princess inquiry 'out of line'

by John Rolfe and Georgia Clark
6th May 2020 1:14 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Ruby Princess special commission of inquiry head Bret Walker to "reflect" on his "aggressive" questioning of a senior NSW Health official that left her sobbing yesterday.

Mr Walker asked NSW Health Public Health Unit epidemiologist and co-ordinator of the department's cruise ship health program Kelly Anne Ressler why he shouldn't rule there had been a "reprehensible shortcoming" for allowing passengers to disembark the ship - reducing her to tears as she apologised.

About 2700 passengers got off the ship on March 19 after it docked at Circular Quay. The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections.

This morning Mr Morrison told 2GB's Ray Hadley he had found watching vision of the hearing "very distressing."

"I found that a bit out of line Ray," the PM said.

It comes after NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 from 7000 tests in the past 24 hours.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus nsw covid-19 cruise ship death cruise ship travel editors picks outbreak pandemic prime minister scott morrison ruby princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        premium_icon Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        News A date is yet to be confirmed for the school’s 100-year celebrations.

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app