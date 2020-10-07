Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aged care facility used chemical restraints without consent

Matthew Newton
6th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 7th Oct 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission performed a site visit of Blue Care Toowoomba over two days on August 6 and 7 and found the service was non-compliant with two Aged Care Quality and Safety Standards.

Commission officers found 21 residents were receiving "psychotropic medication as a form of chemical restraint" but Blue Care "had not identified these consumers were receiving chemical restraint and therefore had not sought consent of medical authorisation for the use of the restraint".

"Care planning directives do not provide guidance for staff in relation to the appropriate use of the restraint," the report said.

Blue Care did not refute the findings of the report and said consent would be obtained for all residents prescribed chemical restraints and care planning directives would be updated.

Other issues around a non-functioning call bell for a high falls risk resident, a lack of documentation around monitoring of the same resident's blood glucose levels, as well as a lack of wound care documentation and inconsistent monitoring of fluid intake for two residents were identified by the commission.

 

 

Blue Care committed to rectifying those issues, the report said.

The commission also found that residents had generally positive feedback regarding their care and services at the facility.

Blue Care also committed to improvements around the involvement of residents and their representatives in the assessment and planning of their care plans.

Blue Care was contacted for comment.

Originally published as Aged care facility used chemical restraints without consent

More Stories

aged care blue care toowoomba editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: What SDRC wants for region

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: What SDRC wants for region

        Politics Water security, infrastructure, and more - the full list of the council’s demands from this election.

        NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        Premium Content NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        News Known for its unmissable ‘big apple’, the building has overwhelming interest in the...

        Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        Premium Content Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        News UPDATE: A member of the public found the skull and other bones in the dense forest...

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote