Aged care boss warns against complacency in Stanthorpe

NO TIME TO DROP THE BALL: Churches of Christ in Queensland CEO Gary Edwards.

DESPITE no recorded COVID-19 cases across any of Churches of Christ in Queensland’s aged care facilities, their CEO has warned it’s “no time to be complacent”.

There has been 19 deaths at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney to date and four aged care facilities in Melbourne went into lockdown yesterday after multiple positive cases were uncovered.

But Stanthorpe’s Villa Carramar has remained virus free with Churches of Christ CEO Gary Edwards praising staff for getting their facility through the worst of the pandemic.

“We have seen in the past week that there is still the ongoing threat of COVID-19 entering our aged care services and we must all remain vigilant,” Mr Edwards said.

“We will continue to work with our residents and families to enforce our strict visitor guidelines and that our staff must remain home at the slightest sign of illness in order to protect our residents.”

At the height of the pandemic, Churches of Christ restricted visitors into their aged care services.

They’ve since eased restrictions and welcomed families once again.

“To maintain the health and safety of our residents we made the difficult decision at the time to restrict visitors, except on compassionate grounds, to our services,” Mr Edwards said.

“We have now welcomed visitors back to our services, albeit with a number of directed safety requirements and limitations to continue to protect residents.”

The beautiful surrounds of Stanthorpe's Villa Carramar have remained free from COVID-19.

“This has been a truly unprecedented event and we have been unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our vulnerable residents.

“There has been a heartwarming response from our communities and the wellbeing of residents has been front and centre.

“We remain committed to responding to government guidelines and medical advice when it is released and will continue to do so.”

Visitors entering aged care services must abide by a number of legal and health directives.

These requirements include:

– All visits must be pre-booked with the service.

– All visitors be immunised with the 2020 influenza vaccination and provide evidence.

– Visits are limited to short duration, normally 30 minutes.

– Maximum 1 visit per day (subject to visitor capacity at the service).

– Maximum of 2 visitors per visit.

– Visits to be conducted in a resident’s room only.

– Children aged 16 years and under are not permitted at this time, except on compassionate grounds.

– Visitors must not be displaying any signs of illness, been recently ill or in contact with one who has been ill.

– Visitors are required to complete a screening tool before entering, including temperature recording and hand hygiene performed.