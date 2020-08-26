Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.
Business

AFP reveal latest on probe into well-known businessman

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
26th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a well-known Townsville businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.

A spokesman from the AFP confirmed on Tuesday an investigation centred on Townsville Show Society secretary-manager Chris Condon was "ongoing" after they searched his home and buildings at the showgrounds earlier this year.

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds earlier this year.
Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds earlier this year.

Multiple officers descended on the administration building at the showgrounds on April 7 and searched through boxes of documents.

They remained onsite for two days but did not disclose what the investigation was about.

A luxury Corvette was parked near the search site on the second day police worked at the showgrounds.

A Corvette was parked at the showgrounds on the second day of AFP searches at Townsville.
A Corvette was parked at the showgrounds on the second day of AFP searches at Townsville.

Mr Condon previously told the Townsville Bulletin officers seized "documents" and hoped for a quick resolution to the investigation.

Despite his wishes, police confirmed he is still under investigation and did not confirm when it would be complete.

AFP previously stated it was working with Queensland Police Service on the investigation.

Originally published as AFP reveal latest on probe into well-known businessman

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds work from the back of a vehicle at the showgrounds earlier this year.
Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds work from the back of a vehicle at the showgrounds earlier this year.
afp chris condon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        Premium Content YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        News The vote was in your hands and now the top nine most influential Granite Belt...

        UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        Premium Content UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        News Lingering coronavirus restrictions have left organisers questioning if Stanthorpe...

        BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        Premium Content BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        News Temperatures plummeted across the Granite Belt, bringing with it beautiful...