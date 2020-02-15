AFL star’s career hanging in the balance

DAYNE Beams may have played his last game for Collingwood, with the midfielder's management and the club set to work on a contract settlement, reports the Herald Sun.

Beams was traded back to Collingwood from Brisbane after the 2018 season and signed a four-year deal that was said to be worth around $2 million.

But after his nine games for the Magpies in 2019, the Herald Sun reports all parties are "resigned to the fact" that Beams' AFL career is over and will now work towards a settlement in relation to the remaining money on his contract, estimated to be around $1.5 million.

The report comes after Beams was hospitalised on Thursday due to a car accident.

The 30-year-old, who's been on leave from the Pies as he deals with mental health issues, was the only occupant of a car that struck a pole in Donvale.

He spent Thursday night in hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Dayne Beams has been on leave from Collingwood. Picture: Michael Willson

"Collingwood can confirm that Dayne Beams was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon," the Magpies said in a statement.

"Dayne was admitted to hospital with minor injuries from the incident. He remained in hospital overnight."

Police confirmed Beams was the only person involved in the crash, which is being investigated.

Beams has been on leave from Collingwood since he stepped away from the AFL indefinitely in December 2019 to deal with mental health issues.

"Trying to improve my quality of life and meet the demands of playing and training for football at the elite level continues to be a struggle," Beams said at the time.

"My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities.

"I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary."

The midfielder joined Brisbane from Collingwood at the end of 2014 to be closer to his father, Phillip, who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

His father passed away in 2018 and Beams returned to Collingwood in that year's trade period - signing a four-year deal.

Beams played nine games in 2019 but did not feature after Round 11, with the 30-year-old taking a break to concentrate on his mental health, while he also had hip and shoulder surgery.

He was also admitted to hospital in September last year after experiencing an adverse reaction to pain medication.

- with AAP

