AFL star sprung by Channel 7 interview

The AFL will reportedly investigate an incident involving Ollie Wines after the Port Adelaide star's interview with Channel 7.

The interview allegedly took place at Wines' home, which veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson said breached the new COVID-19 regulations put in place ahead of the season restart tonight.

Per the protocols, media interviews must take place at club headquarters or via video link as the AFL does its best to ensure players isolate and reduce the risk of the interrupted campaign being stung by a positive coronavirus case.

Speaking on Channel 9's Footy Classified last night, Wilson said: "This interview, and the Port Adelaide Football Club have confirmed this tonight, is in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

"Every player is told - and Ollie Wines has a side-deal with Channel 7 - if you're going to do an interview, it has to be at the club or via Zoom, or via whatever form of social media. That has been broken.

"Port Adelaide are not happy, they knew about the interview (but) they didn't know it was going to happen at Ollie Wines' house.

"We're not sure how the AFL is going to respond to this because it's a moving story."

Wilson said she isn't sure if Wines would miss a game for the reported infringement, but added he "knew the rules".

RELATED: Benji banished after kissing reporter

Every little error in judgment is going to face extra scrutiny in these uncertain times.

Wines' controversy came on the same day NRL star Benji Marshall was sent home from Wests Tigers training and forced to isolate from teammates after he kissed a Channel 7 reporter on the cheek.

The five-eighth, who was dropped for this weekend's game against Canberra, breached the league's strict biosecurity rules with his innocent peck by coming into contact with someone outside the team's nominated "bubble".

Collingwood and Richmond face off at the MCG tonight to kickstart Round 2 after COVID-19 forced the suspension of the AFL season in March.

Port Adelaide faces cross-city rivals the Crows in the Showdown on Saturday night.

Originally published as AFL star sprung by Channel 7 interview