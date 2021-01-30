AFL coach’s Insta activity causing a stir

Nathan Buckley’s marriage split sent shockwaves through the AFL, now he’s turning heads with some eye-catching Instagram action.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is reportedly turning heads with his Instagram activity after splitting with his wife of 18 years.

The AFL legend and ex-wife Tania Minnici confirmed their split in December, ending a relationship that began when they first met at a St Kilda restaurant in 1999.

Now Buckley the bachelor is causing a stir with a new Instagram page called Nth Caulfied Bogan. The private account is only following 292 people and has 267 followers, but some of the names on those lists are sparking speculation the Pies mentor may be willing to dip his toes back into the dating pool.

The Herald Sun reports sources close to a Melbourne model have poured cold water on rumours she is getting cosy with the footy icon, while the publication reports Buckley has started following cosmetic nurse Alex Pike on social media.

The single mum of three boys has nearly 19,000 Instagram followers and is well-known in Melbourne for working with celebrities, running a successful business, Face by Alex Pike.

News of Buckley's marriage breakdown came as a huge shock to the AFL world, with him and Minnici establishing themselves as one of footy's golden couples during his playing days with Collingwood.

"It has been a tough and challenging year for every family and for ours included," the couple's joint statement said late last year.

"It is with the utmost love and respect for each other and a true commitment to our sons, that we have made a decision to separate in January.

"We remain dedicated parents and in the interests of our boys, we ask for our family to be given the privacy that is needed.

"We thank everyone in advance for understanding our request and for the unconditional love and support we have received throughout our marriage."

The toughest year in footy history, which saw interstate clubs forced to quarantine in hubs in Queensland and spend a huge chunks of time away from their loved ones, took its toll - and coaches weren't immune.

Buckley, Richmond boss Damien Hardwick and another coach in the league have all split from their partners as personal issues in the most trying of circumstances became impossible to ignore.

Hardwick split with his long-time wife Danielle and is now in a relationship with Alexandra Crow, a member of the Tigers' commercial sales team.

Often referred to by the Tigers coach as "Mrs Hardwick" in press conferences, Danielle had been by her husband's side through an incredibly successful career in football that included flags as a player with Essendon and Port Adelaide and three more as coach of Richmond.

