Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
News

Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM

AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning north of Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fernfield and Coast Rds behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with aerial support.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should act with caution and to conditions as road closures are expected throughout the day.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

baffle creek bushfires
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    The best beach reads of 2020

    The best beach reads of 2020
    • 22nd Dec 2020 4:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: New church approved for Southern Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New church approved for Southern Downs

        News Major plans for a new place of worship have been given the green light.

        Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        Premium Content Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        News ‘It is a comforting thing to know our animals will have plenty of grass to eat in...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        POSITIVE STEPS: Netball shoots into new year with hope

        Premium Content POSITIVE STEPS: Netball shoots into new year with hope

        News 150K+ funding kickstarted as the association leaps into a much-needed revamps.