Addict mum stole from Bunnings, crashed car while over limit

A 35-year-old Gympie mum has been placed on probation after she stole Bunnings items worth more than $200 and drove over the limit, while on her P-Plates.

Mother of four, Tegan Maree Plover, was caught stealing six different items totalling $222.90 at Bunnings in Underwood on October 21.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Plover put the items in her handbag before leaving without paying.

"Police intercepted the defendant in the carpark and she immediately stated she had items in her bag," Sergeant Campbell said.

Among the items was a $99.98 drill set, a lock cutting kit valued at $29.98 and an engraving kit worth $29.98.

"Police observed Facebook messages on the defendant's phone with a male person. In these messages the defendant told him she was going to Bunnings and asked what he wanted," Sgt Campbell said.

Plover told police she knew it was wrong, and her solicitor Chris Anderson told the court she had stolen the items because she was struggling financially.

"She was bartering the goods for money," Mr Anderson said.

"Drugs had been involved in my client's life at the time, in particular she was using methamphetamine."

Plover pleaded guilty to the stealing offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, and also entered a plea of guilty for driving over the alcohol limit and failing to appear in court.

On July 21 at Southside, Plover was driving home from a friend's house when she was involved in a crash on Andrea Ave.

When police attended the scene and breathalysed Plover, she blew a reading of 0.120.

Mr Anderson said Plover has not been using methamphetamine since her daughter and mother intervened during the Christmas period.

"Her 20-year-old daughter had to say, 'hey mum that's enough'," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan pointed out Plover's history that was "full of dishonesty offences," including fraud and stealing,

"We want to see you off the gear and looking after yourself so you stop stealing from people," Mr Callaghan said.

Plover was placed on probation for 12 months for the three offences. Convictions were recorded.

