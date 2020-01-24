Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

by MADURA MCCORMACK
24th Jan 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Coal miner Adani wants to be the world's largest solar power company within five years, as the "age of renewable energy" dawns on the world faster than anticipated, its global head has said.

Gautam Adani said his vision was for the company to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the largest renewable power company by 2030, while praising Adani's home base of India for its action on climate change.

He said India had showed the "greatest intent" in managing climate change and was a beacon for the world by taking "some of the most concrete actions", citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the United Nation's last year to raise the country's share of non-fossil fuel mix to 450 gigawatts

"(This) is easily one of the most ambitious global commitments ever made by any nation," he said.

Adani is currently progressing construction of its controversial Carmichael thermal coal mine in the Galilee Basin and last year switched on the 65 megawatt Rugby Run solar farm, its first renewable project in Australia.

Townsville-based Carmichael mine project manager David Boshoff last year said the intense focus on Adani's actions meant the company needed to "exceed expectations" on the environmental front.

According to Adani there are more than 200 people currently onsite at the Carmichael Mine construction site and hundreds more at project headquarters in Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane.

"The age of Renewable Energy has dawned upon the world faster than most could have anticipated," Mr Adani said.

"The Adani Group has moved quickly into a position to lead this clean energy transformation not just in India but on the global stage that will see us building one of the largest integrated energy portfolios."

More Stories

Show More
adani mining renewable energy solar power

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Box towards your 2020 goals with fitness centres new class

        premium_icon Box towards your 2020 goals with fitness centres new class

        News The Stanthorpe Fitness Centre has welcomed a new class to their 2020 timetable.

        Storm King facility in no rush to expand

        premium_icon Storm King facility in no rush to expand

        News “Anything that brings tourism to town has got to be a positive”.

        Psychic pigs predict Granite Belt future

        premium_icon Psychic pigs predict Granite Belt future

        News Happy Pig Farm pigs have predicted the future of the Granite Belt.

        Parks due to reopen in time for long weekend

        premium_icon Parks due to reopen in time for long weekend

        News National Parks and Wildlife Service set to reopen parks in time for Australia Day...