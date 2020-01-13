Actress’s awkward Instagram blunder

A Colombian actress made an awkward social media blunder when she confused a sloth with a koala.

Marilyn Patino took to Instagram to post about the Australian bushfires when she made the embarrassing mistake.

Patino posted a photo in a toy store cuddling a sloth and wrote, "I think this is the only way I will ever see them (koalas). I feel so guilty, Australia" to her 865,000 followers.

The South American star then corrected her post, writing, "I think some people failed to understand my message, but I am not going to delete it as my goal worked. Thank you social media.

"And for those calling me ignorant, I have never said I consider myself intelligent."

Patino also highlighted that she was vegetarian and trying to cut down her carbon footprint.

Many on Instagram were quick to jump to her defence.

"I love how you promote a lack of general knowledge," one person wrote.

Others criticised the actress for her ignorance.

"Such a shame! She feels guilty but does not know the difference between animals. The things people will do to gain attention," another person wrote.

"It doesn't matter whether it is a koala or a sloth, with everything going on in the world we are acting like idiots and we're not even aware," said another.

Instagram influencers have been taking to social media to do their bit for the bushfire crisis.

The biggest has been celebrity comedian Celeste Barber whose Facebook fundraiser has raised more than $50 million.

Celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth have also pledged donations of $1 million.

Australia is yet again facing another week of bushfire catastrophe as residents in Victoria's East Gippsland region prepare to leave their homes to escape an out-of-control blaze.

The emergency warning comes as the death toll from bushfires climbed to 28 when a Victorian firefighter was struck and killed by a tree on Saturday.

Bill Slade, 60, was fighting fires in the Gippsland region near Omeo where he had worked as a firefighter for 40 years.