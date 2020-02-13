Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

Another climate strike will be held in Weeroona Park on Friday.

WEEROONA Park will again be the epicentre of local climate action with activists set to congregate tomorrow afternoon.

From 1-2pm on Friday, climate strikers will hold a gathering, where they plan to share their message and hope to be heard by our governing leaders.

"I think that for us in Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt it's particularly an issue because we have very safe electorates for our representatives," event organiser Melissa Hamilton said.

"They have very large margins.

"But we want to let them know they need to represent all of the people in their electorates. "Actually, a lot of people in the electorate, who may actually vote for parties who aren't doing much on climate change, also expect our politicians to step up and do more on climate change.

"I think in this electorate we don't want to miss out on opportunities for renewable energy projects in Australia which would be a great source of jobs and income for this area when we're in such good position to supply large markets like Brisbane," Ms Hamilton said.

Music will be provided by the Dogwood Three and attendees can expect a performance from the Red Rebels.

"We're going to have people doing messages on a large hat that is going to be displayed in the art gallery/library foyer after the event too."

Stanthorpe State Primary School are also joining in on the action.

"They'll be doing their own event on site. They're doing a chalk walk with messages for the earth and are being encouraged to wear red."

Local activists are only just getting started according to Ms Hamilton.

"We're doing some local events like this to build momentum to the national day of strike that will happen on May 15.

"We're also looking at holding an event in March to support the Climate Change Act being introduced by Zali Steggall," she said.