Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Another climate strike will be held in Weeroona Park on Friday.
Another climate strike will be held in Weeroona Park on Friday.
News

Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

Matthew Purcell
13th Feb 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEEROONA Park will again be the epicentre of local climate action with activists set to congregate tomorrow afternoon.

From 1-2pm on Friday, climate strikers will hold a gathering, where they plan to share their message and hope to be heard by our governing leaders.

"I think that for us in Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt it's particularly an issue because we have very safe electorates for our representatives," event organiser Melissa Hamilton said.

"They have very large margins.

"But we want to let them know they need to represent all of the people in their electorates. "Actually, a lot of people in the electorate, who may actually vote for parties who aren't doing much on climate change, also expect our politicians to step up and do more on climate change.

"I think in this electorate we don't want to miss out on opportunities for renewable energy projects in Australia which would be a great source of jobs and income for this area when we're in such good position to supply large markets like Brisbane," Ms Hamilton said.

Music will be provided by the Dogwood Three and attendees can expect a performance from the Red Rebels.

"We're going to have people doing messages on a large hat that is going to be displayed in the art gallery/library foyer after the event too."

Stanthorpe State Primary School are also joining in on the action.

"They'll be doing their own event on site. They're doing a chalk walk with messages for the earth and are being encouraged to wear red."

Local activists are only just getting started according to Ms Hamilton.

"We're doing some local events like this to build momentum to the national day of strike that will happen on May 15.

"We're also looking at holding an event in March to support the Climate Change Act being introduced by Zali Steggall," she said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime Commissioner Katarina Carroll will today announce Paul Taylor as the new Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland.

        School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        premium_icon School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        News A Granite Belt State School is gearing up for its biggest celebration in history

        Teacher on trial for alleged acts of indecency in class

        premium_icon Teacher on trial for alleged acts of indecency in class

        News Timothy Edward Draper denies he touched four students in his care

        Big plans ahead for 2020 netball season

        premium_icon Big plans ahead for 2020 netball season

        Sport Exciting year ahead for Stanthorpe Netball Association