ACTION: Stanthorpe filmmaker set for Aussie debut

ACTION: The cast of the filmmaker's first feature film on set at the Blue Topaz Caravan Park and Diner.

ACTION: The cast of the filmmaker's first feature film on set at the Blue Topaz Caravan Park and Diner.

THE GRANITE Belt will make its big screen debut this month at the premier of local filmmaker Stephen Osborne’s first feature film.

Strangeville will premiere at the Sydney Science Fiction Festival in Leichardt on November 19.

It’s a festival Mr Osborne said was an unexpected opportunity and one he couldn’t turn down with other “high-calibre films” to preview.

The film, which features several iconic locations across the district, is one Mr Osborne hopes would attract more people to the region.

“Just because we’ve had the drought, fires and then COVID, I thought it might be a cool thing to bring tourists to the town,” Mr Osborne said.

“It’s not anything like Lord of the Rings, but look at what it’s done for the New Zealand tourism industry – they bring in $100 million per year.

“I wanted to take a different approach for Stanthorpe and showcase some of its unique personality.”

Strangeville director Stephen Osborne was eager to show off his home town after a difficult 12 months.

Filmed in just 28 days, Strangeville blends elements of science fiction and comedy films, according to Mr Osborne.

With more than 90 per cent of the movie filmed on the Granite Belt, Mr Osborne said he wanted to incorporate as many “hidden” odes to the region.

“We’ve even got throes to the Border Post in there; we’ve had our own articles made up but used the masthead,” he said.

“But there’s lots of hidden sneaky things in it too; we had a cigarette packet called ‘the Big Apple’.”

While the film is set to make its debut in New South Wales, Mr Osborne hoped to have a local premier, too.

“We were super hopeful they’d announce the border changes, but unfortunately the suburb is still closed to Queensland,” he said.

“We might try and do a screening in Stanthorpe at the Civic Centre and I might hit up a few local wineries.”

To keep up-to-date with all news related to the film, click here.

Various locations across the Granite Belt were chosen for filming.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

TOP 10: Granite Belt’s grandest properties

Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

REVEALED: Big Apple inspiration behind new cafe