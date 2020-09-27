ACTION: Southern Downs to star in small screen feature

ON SCREEN: The Southern Downs will feature in Pete Konrad’s TV show ‘Pete the Surfaroo’ this October.

A “REAL Aussie” TV show is set to start filming on the Southern Downs, highlighting the diversity of the region.

Filmmaker Pete Konrad’s show ‘Pete the Surfaroo’ will film from Leslie Dam for a week next month.

According to Mr Konrad, the show is about promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle while exploring destinations around the state.

“I’m just trying to show people, if you get out and enjoy your life there’s so much more to it,” Mr Konrad said.

“I’ve been into health and fitness my whole life and I’m always outdoors – so why not combine them.”

With 20 years’ industry experience, Mr Konrad said his shows have ended up in front of audiences in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and even New Zealand.

Restrictions on international travel forced Mr Konrad to localise his content, with the series focusing on freshwater dams across the state.

“We’re pretty well stuck in Queensland and people are saying there is nothing to do,” he said.

“But you can venture out and within three hours, you’re somewhere totally different.”

Four half-an-hour episodes will be filmed in the region, adding to the 30-episode series.

Mr Konrad said the family-friendly show was as much about showcasing a healthy lifestyle as it was the community.

“When I’m coming out to you guys, it’ll be about the region, so people from all around the country can see but there’s a bit of humour in the show too,” he said.

“It’s about shooting different things that I don’t know is out there.”

