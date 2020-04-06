Accused murderer to stay in custody until July

IN COURT: Benjamin Nunns’ murder case was adjourned from Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

IN COURT: Benjamin Nunns’ murder case was adjourned from Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

THE Warwick man charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man has had his case adjourned in Warwick Magistrates Court.

Benjamin James Nunns is charged with one count each of murder, burglary and committing an indictable offence.

It is alleged that about 11pm on Saturday, Mr Nunns attended the Glen Rd residence where the alleged crime occurred.

Police say over the course of the evening, two men became involved in an argument.

At about 4am the next morning, police were called to the address and found the 38-year-old Warwick man dead.

It is believed the victim was hit in the head repeatedly with an undisclosed object before being shot.

Police attended a second Warwick address a short time later, where they located Mr Nunns and took him into custody.

It is alleged Mr Nunns broke into the second residence.

The matter was adjourned to July 1 Mr Nunns was remanded in police custody.

He did not make an application for bail.