Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the “long term” local couple.
Crime

Accountant allegedly rips off $3m from Coast couple

Matty Holdsworth
7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A Sunshine Coast couple have lost nearly $3m in superannuation after an accountant allegedly transferred their investment funds for personal use in property and lifestyle benefits.

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Brisbane and charged with fraud after allegedly misappropriating the self-managed super fund between 2013 and 2019.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the couple had entrusted money with the Coast-based company, where the man was employed as an accountant.

"It's a big company, with offices everywhere, and the victims were clients of that company," Sergeant Edwards said.

"It's not the company's fault, he was basically assigned to the clients and was able to take their funds for his own benefit."

Sergeant Edwards said the man allegedly used the funds on property and lifestyle items.

He said the couple had not got their money back.

The man was charged with one count of fraud with aggravated offences and is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 21.

daren edwards fraud charges sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police super scam
The Sunshine Coast Daily

