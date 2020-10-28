‘Absolutely shattered’: AFL legend dead

Essendon legend Dr Bruce Reid has died at the age of 74.

The former Hawthorn player was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and left Essendon after more than 36 years as the club's senior medical official.

His death was confirmed on AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday morning.

Reid served during the club's tumultuous supplements scandal, but was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing by the AFL, despite 34 Essendon players being forced to serve doping bans and former Essendon coach James Hird being banned for 12 months.

Reid is being mourned by his family, including wife Judy and his five children. Among his children are sons Ben Reid - who retired earlier this year after 14 seasons at Collingwood - and Swans star forward Sam Reid.

Reid earlier this year was awarded a compensation payout of $1.4 million after contracting an asbestos-related cancer.

He stood down from his duties with Essendon after being diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2018.

Reid reached a settlement with asbestos manufacturers Amaca Pty Ltd and Seltsam Pty Ltd after he was exposed to asbestos dust and fibres during the construction of his Melbourne home in 1975.

His death comes just days after Essendon announced Reid would be among the figures nominated by the Bombers' Hall of Fame committee to be elevated to Legend status in the club's Hall of Fame event in 2021.

He is up for nomination alongside Gavin Wanganeen, Neale Daniher and Dustin Fletcher.

Former Essendon and St Kilda star Brendon Goddard was among the first to pay tribute to Reid.

"It's sad news for everyone, especially Judy and the kids," Goddard told AFL Trade Radio.

"The footy club was almost like a sanctuary for him, he just loved the club and the boys. He has had such an immense impact on so many people's lives. Such a wonderful man."

Bombers great Scott Cummings also shared his heartbreak on Twitter: "Absolutely shattered to hear of the passing of Bruce Reid.

"Some ppl just leave a lasting positive mark on u and that to me is the meaning of life. My heart goes out to his family and all my ex teammates and other Essendon players and staff who love him so much. #valebrucereid."

Channel 7 star Tom Browne remembered Reid as "a legendary figure".

"Thoughts with Bruce Reid's family and friends," Browne wrote on Twitter.

"He was one of the most compassionate, knowledgeable people I've met. Even in the middle of the supplements issue, he'd always take an in interest in how you were. Very funny too. A legendary figure in his field and role."

