BIG CHEER: Ballandean State School students are grateful for the donation.
News

‘Absolute inspiration’: Mum digs deep for schools

Saavanah Bourke
20th May 2020 5:00 AM
A MUM who raised $7000 for Granite Belt parents battling back-to-school costs has shown her generosity yet again.

Let’s Send Them a Truckload founder Racheal Eddy said a further $1300 had been donated to Dalveen and Ballandean state schools, as a part of her mission to help schoolchildren.

The Jimboomba resident said the donation was the “last run” after spending the last nine months fundraising for the region.

“We decided since both Ballandean and Dalveen only got the backpacks in February we would split the $1300 and give each school $650 each,” she said.

She said the money would be going directly to the schools to help fund learning resources.

“That’s all we ask is that it is spent the best way to help the students, which then reflects onto the parents,” she said.

Ms Eddy said she couldn’t take all the credit for the donation as she teamed up with Lucas Bree from Plant Hire Group, Tutt Bryant Rocklea and Millard Service Centre Yatala.

Lucas Bree with Racheal Eddy on their last visit to the Granite Belt in February.
The donation was “better late than never”, raised from a raffle and barbecue that was pushed back due to the impacts of coronavirus.

“This is the last of the mission: back to school. It has only been drawn out because of the current situation,” she said.

“When I told the schools they said, ‘oh wow’.

“It was a bit of an unexpected surprise I think.”

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owner Glenda Riley, who tagged along to help distribute the backpacks in February said Ms Eddy was an “absolute inspiration”.

“She has been a huge support to this community,” Ms Riley said.

“This donation has really equalled the playing field for those students who don’t get the opportunity to go on excursions and things like that.

“They have supported us through very difficult times and we are all so appreciative and thankful for that.”

back to school ballandean state school dalveen state school generous donation granite belt schools
Stanthorpe Border Post

