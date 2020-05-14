A wet winter predicted for the Southern Downs

RAIN ON THE CARDS: Winter could be wetter than average on the Southern Downs.

DECENT winter rain may be on the cards for the Southern Downs as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts higher than average totals for the next few months.

“At this stage we’re about 80 per cent confident this winter will be wetter than usual on the Southern Downs and Granite Belt,” BOM Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said.

“But just how wet, we aren’t sure.”

But Granite Belt Water Relief president Russell Wantling said it will do little to combat the growing demand for water relief services.

“I’ll have to see it to believe it,” he said.

“And if we do get rain, we’ll need a lot to make any difference.”

Warmer than average temperatures are also expected over the next three months.

“Closer to the time we’ll have a more accurate reading but at this time the climate is set up for it to be warmer and wetter than average,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“I hope it happens, but I’m preparing for the worst,” Mr Wantling said.