A tour into the heart of Stanthorpe’s heritage

Dennis Angelino at his Gran Elly Orchard on Amiens Rd. Picture: Aliven Photography

Dennis Angelino at his Gran Elly Orchard on Amiens Rd. Picture: Aliven Photography

IF THERE'S one thing Stanthorpe is renowned for, it's apples.

Through the Apple and Grape Festival, tours at Thulimbah's Gran Elly Orchard have been so popular, orchard owner Dennis Angelino can barely keep up.

The second-generation orchardist takes pride in what he does and his zest has ensured visitors continue to stream through his gates.

"It's been going very good. The people we've had have been very impressed," Mr Angelino said.

"They really enjoyed getting a taste of the old Stanthorpe Del and loved my apple juice.

"It's been a real success."

When Dennis's father, Paul, passed away, it was left to Dennis to continue the farm.

"In 1946 my father bought this place. It was only bare land and he planted all the trees."

Backpackers sort through the apples at Gran Elly Orchard. Picture: Aliven Photography

Structurally, not a lot has changed on the farm since it was first built. What has changed is Dennis' approach to growing.

"I changed the story when my father died," he said.

What was your typical apple orchard, soon converted to an organic approach.

Dennis was doing organic fruit before consumers had even caught wind of what organic was.

More than thirty-five years on and it's never let him down yet.

He's weathered his fair share of problems in the past 12 months, like most.

From drought to hail and now an infestation of parrots.

"They ate well and truly half my crop just a couple days before the first tour.

"There were swarms of them. Must have been at least 200 come through."

Despite that, Mr Angelino has still been able to showcase his practices and produce that remains.

He'll continue to hold further tours this Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm.

"There's a tour every two hours.

"The people who've come through have been very impressed with the old method of growing.

"Sometimes I get a bit carried away. I've become a big chatterbox.

Find Gran Elly Orchard at 3276 Amiens Road, Thulimbah.