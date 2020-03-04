LEAGUE TAG: The Gremlins will put up a women’s league tag team for the fourth season in a row, with plenty of fresh faces to take to the field said coach Roger O’Brien.

With both women’s teams making finals last year, O’Brien hopes for a repeat this season.

“At the moment we have a squad of around 24 players that will be split into an under-15s team and an under-18s team.

“It is definitely a growing sport. We have plenty of fresh faces this year so it’s great to see a mix of girls getting involved,” O’Brien said.

He said the game followed full rugby league international rules, the only difference was, instead of tackling, the girls tagged.

“Our training runs have been really energetic so far and full of great vibes.

“The girls are loving it and having a ball.

“Our players from last year are doing a great job at showing our newbies the ropes,” he said.

Players will be going up against teams across the Southern Downs, with O’Brien confident all six teams in the district would put forward a women’s team.

“Our under-17s won the premiership last year and the under-15s made the grand final and lost to Tenterfield.

“It was a great effort from all the girls but we will be coming into this season with a score to settle,” he said.

This will be O’Brien’s second year coaching the team and, with such a successful first season behind him, he said he wasn’t feeling any pressure.

“It is just a bit of fun and all the girls love it.

“It’s a great vibe up at the Gremlins this year and the committee is unreal,” he said.

After playing for the Gremlins himself and having his daughter in the women’s team, O’Brien wanted to step up from the crowd to the sideline.

“My daughter has played for the past three years and I have always been a part of the Gremlins so I thought it would be good to get back in there and get a part of the club.”