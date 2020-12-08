'Paedophile tunnels' claim aired at anti-vaccine rally

THE national founder for Freedom Day has distanced himself from a Cairns rally that devolved into an open mic session for believers of the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Freedom Day's Michael Sims said the weekend rally's message was tainted by speakers espousing QAnon beliefs.

"It definitely isn't something we are going for," Mr Sims said.

"In Cairns it was a bit of an open mike session; I think that was a mistake.

"In Sydney, I hand selected the speakers."

QAnon emerged on 4Chan in 2017 and was preceded by the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

It is as a loose collection of discredited and disproved allegations, including, but not limited to, a global child trafficking ring controlled by a cabal of Satanist paedophiles, and that elite celebrities prolong their youth by drinking the blood of captive children.

The theory has been identified as a domestic terror threat in the US by the FBI.

"Personally I don't support QAnon, I think it's a load of crap," Mr Sims said.

"I have lost friends because I wasn't supporting QAnon.

"They are making us look silly."

The Cairns rally, attended by at least 100 people and hosted by members of the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) featured a key note address by COVID-19 conspiracy theorist Dave Oneegs.

Mr Oneegs alleged that coronavirus was a hoax and that a COVID vaccine had a darker purpose than to protect its recipients from the virus.

"They are getting ready to roll out the next stage of this take over," Mr Oneegs said.

"It is no ordinary vaccine; nano technology will interface with the smart grid, it will change your DNA."

Mr Oneegs' appearance preceded a succession of speakers from the crowd, most of whom strayed from the rally's freedom of speech and movement message and into Q territory.

One spoke of "underground tunnels" in Cairns being used to traffic children, leading to Uluru.

"We have it happening here in Cairns. Under our nose there are underground tunnels," the speaker said.

"Live organ harvesting for the vaccines and all the elite, the politicians."

Wearing a QAnon t shirt, a former political science lecturer said Australia was "at war" with a "criminal group of psychopaths," and called for a branch of Ricardo Bosi's Australia One party to be formed in the Far North.

Informed Medical Options Party's Hill candidate Tara Garozzo, who posted QAnon posts on social media prior to her involvement with IMOP, urged the crowd to ignore COVID social distancing.

"Make sure you shake hands, hug people in public," Ms Garozzo said.

A video of the event posted by IMOP Cairns candidate Adam Rowe was edited to remove the QAnon speakers.

"The IMO Party is not affiliated with QAnon," event MC Paul Christie said.

"There was a whole lot of different people there all concerned about human rights, government over reach, and media propaganda.

"IMO is not affiliated with Australia One, however they do share some common goals."

