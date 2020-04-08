A list of all the businesses still trading as normal in Stanthorpe
THE Border Post put our second call out and asked you to tell us which businesses around our region are still trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have compiled a list and included them below:
Out of the box OT and Hand Therapy
Providing occupational therapy and hand therapy services to the Granite Belt
Both in clinic and home visits - Telehealth available. NDIS, DVA, MEDICARE
Ph: 0402234690
Email: outoftheboxot@hotmail.com
Facebook @outoftheboxoccupationaltherapy
Kent Saddlery
Located on the New England Hwy just north of Stanthorpe
Supplies custom-made saddles and quality leather horse gear, belts, bags, diary covers, pouches and more.
Ph: 1800 651 535
Website: www.kentsaddlery.com.au
Facebook: facebook.com/kentsaddlery
Gleesons Mercery
4 Maryand St, Stanthorpe QLD 4380
Ph: 4681 1441
Email: gleesonsmercery@gmail com
Follow us on Facebook & Instagram
Mens, ladies and boys clothing.
Winter Stock arriving daily, casual wear, work wear, uniforms as well as Brands like Champion, Fox, Rip Curl, Billabong Lorna Jane and more.
Help Hypnotherapy - Hayley Latham
Face-to-face or Skype sessions available
Helping people overcome addictions such as quit smoking, alcohol cessation, weight loss, anxiety, fears and more.
Ph: 0457 288 802
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ehypnotherapy/
A Betterway to Print
96 High Street
Ph: 4681 0400
Website: www.betterwaytoprint.com.au
Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm
Graphic design, social media logos and banners, business cards, flyers, brochures, signs, magnets, posters, labels, copying and canvases
Granite Belt Informer
96 High Street
Ph: 0438 810 139
Website: www.granitebeltinformer.com.au
Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm
Taking new and updated listings and business bookings for 2020/2021 edition distributing in July.
Repayment options available.
Country Auto Electrical
Lot 1 Showgrounds Lane
Ph: 0428 257 636
All electrical on, cars, trucks, caravans, trailers, campers, horse floats, tractors, dozers, golf buggies and anything that starts with a battery.
Schulte Sawmill
We offer pay-and-collect options where you can stay in your car and we will load and strap it for you.
We've had an influx of orders as people at home want to do fencing and other projects.
Ph: 0439 789 456
Email: sales@schultesawmill.com
Stanthorpe Markets
58 Folkstone St
Saturday morning markets, stock up on your weekly fresh fruit and vegetables at the most competitive prices in town.
Customised pre orders also available.
Ph: Alf Turrisi 0428 150 707
Facebook aratulamarkets
Slaps Coffee House Cafe
Fast service, value for money, best coffee, friendly, home delivery available
Facebook.: Slaps Coffee House Cafe
Ph: Phil 4681 0109
HL Joiners
8 Gourlas Court, Stanthorpe
Ph: Harry Elings 0402 214 052
For all your kitchen cabinet making needs, big or small.
We can also do vanities, wardrobes, shelving.
We can even supply the kitchen sink.
Supreme Mobile Mechanical
Mobile mechanic servicing Stanthorpe and surrounds.
We come to you. Social distancing or completely contactless.
Ph: 0490 350 395
Facebook: www.facebook.com/suprememobilemechanical
Frank's Bobcat Hire Pty Ltd
All types of excavations and earthmoving to suit your needs. Trusted for over 30 years.
Ph: 0428 717 877
Facebook: franksbobcathire
Stanthorpe Mitre 10
We can be "mighty helpful" with the jobs around the house this Easter
Paint, garden, hardware, tools
47 Maryland St, Stanthorpe
Ph: 46 812 555
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StanthorpeM10
Stanthorpe Fuel & Services
6 Wallangarra Road
Ph: 4681 2097
Mobile: 0417 430 106
Service Station providing full driveway service supplying fuel, pre-mix 2 stroke, gas, kerosene, all make and model mechanical servicing and repairs, wheel alignments, tyres.
Stanthorpe & District Tyre Service
6 Wallangarra Road
Ph: 4681 4402
Mobile: 0417 430 106
Tyre centre supplying tyres, wheel alignments, wheel balancing, on farm tyre repairs, all make and model mechanical servicing and repairs, fuel, gas, kerosene, 2 stroke.
Lifestyle Footwear
We are still open and trading
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm
Saturday 8:30am to 12pm
Follow us on facebook for details on new arrivals and promotions.
Our online store will be coming soon at www.lifestylefootwear.com.au.
Foxy's Bakery
Foxy's is business as usual. We still have everything we did before COVID-19.
The only change is you cannot dine in.
We have also introduced new bulk buy deal for bread, pies and sausage rolls.
Ph: 4681 3259.
Delivery also available.
Follow us on facebook
Monday to Friday 5am to 3pm
Saturday and Sunday 6am to 12pm
Vixens Bakery
Vixen's is business as usual as well.
You can still get all you lunch treats take away.
Hot kebabs are always a good choice coming into the cold months.
Ph: 4681 2179
Follow us on facebook
Monday to Friday 7am to 2pm
Gateway To Training Stanthorpe
We have a great TtW program in Stanthorpe that assist young people with work readiness.
Free work readiness case management program to assist eligible locals 15 to 24 years old into employment and/or training.
Ph: 4671 2258
Mobile: 0456 008 372
Email: info@gttc.com.au
Website: www.gttc.com.au