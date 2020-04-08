A list of all the businesses still trading as normal in Stanthorpe

WE ARE OPEN: The Border Post has complied a list of all the businesses in our region that are still operating as usual during COVID-19.

WE ARE OPEN: The Border Post has complied a list of all the businesses in our region that are still operating as usual during COVID-19.

THE Border Post put our second call out and asked you to tell us which businesses around our region are still trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have compiled a list and included them below:

Out of the box OT and Hand Therapy

Providing occupational therapy and hand therapy services to the Granite Belt

Both in clinic and home visits - Telehealth available. NDIS, DVA, MEDICARE

Ph: 0402234690

Email: outoftheboxot@hotmail.com

Facebook @outoftheboxoccupationaltherapy

Kent Saddlery

Located on the New England Hwy just north of Stanthorpe

Supplies custom-made saddles and quality leather horse gear, belts, bags, diary covers, pouches and more.

Ph: 1800 651 535

Website: www.kentsaddlery.com.au

Facebook: facebook.com/kentsaddlery

Gleesons Mercery

4 Maryand St, Stanthorpe QLD 4380

Ph: 4681 1441

Email: gleesonsmercery@gmail com

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Mens, ladies and boys clothing.

Winter Stock arriving daily, casual wear, work wear, uniforms as well as Brands like Champion, Fox, Rip Curl, Billabong Lorna Jane and more.

Help Hypnotherapy - Hayley Latham

Face-to-face or Skype sessions available

Helping people overcome addictions such as quit smoking, alcohol cessation, weight loss, anxiety, fears and more.

Ph: 0457 288 802

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ehypnotherapy/

A Betterway to Print

96 High Street

Ph: 4681 0400

Website: www.betterwaytoprint.com.au

Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

Graphic design, social media logos and banners, business cards, flyers, brochures, signs, magnets, posters, labels, copying and canvases

Granite Belt Informer

96 High Street

Ph: 0438 810 139

Website: www.granitebeltinformer.com.au

Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

Taking new and updated listings and business bookings for 2020/2021 edition distributing in July.

Repayment options available.

Country Auto Electrical

Lot 1 Showgrounds Lane

Ph: 0428 257 636

All electrical on, cars, trucks, caravans, trailers, campers, horse floats, tractors, dozers, golf buggies and anything that starts with a battery.

Schulte Sawmill

We offer pay-and-collect options where you can stay in your car and we will load and strap it for you.

We've had an influx of orders as people at home want to do fencing and other projects.

Ph: 0439 789 456

Email: sales@schultesawmill.com

Stanthorpe Markets

58 Folkstone St

Saturday morning markets, stock up on your weekly fresh fruit and vegetables at the most competitive prices in town.

Customised pre orders also available.

Ph: Alf Turrisi 0428 150 707

Facebook aratulamarkets

Slaps Coffee House Cafe

Fast service, value for money, best coffee, friendly, home delivery available

Facebook.: Slaps Coffee House Cafe

Ph: Phil 4681 0109

HL Joiners

8 Gourlas Court, Stanthorpe

Ph: Harry Elings 0402 214 052

For all your kitchen cabinet making needs, big or small.

We can also do vanities, wardrobes, shelving.

We can even supply the kitchen sink.

Supreme Mobile Mechanical

Mobile mechanic servicing Stanthorpe and surrounds.

We come to you. Social distancing or completely contactless.

Ph: 0490 350 395

Facebook: www.facebook.com/suprememobilemechanical

Frank's Bobcat Hire Pty Ltd

All types of excavations and earthmoving to suit your needs. Trusted for over 30 years.

Ph: 0428 717 877

Facebook: franksbobcathire

Stanthorpe Mitre 10

We can be "mighty helpful" with the jobs around the house this Easter

Paint, garden, hardware, tools

47 Maryland St, Stanthorpe

Ph: 46 812 555

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StanthorpeM10

Stanthorpe Fuel & Services

6 Wallangarra Road

Ph: 4681 2097

Mobile: 0417 430 106

Service Station providing full driveway service supplying fuel, pre-mix 2 stroke, gas, kerosene, all make and model mechanical servicing and repairs, wheel alignments, tyres.

Stanthorpe & District Tyre Service

6 Wallangarra Road

Ph: 4681 4402

Mobile: 0417 430 106

Tyre centre supplying tyres, wheel alignments, wheel balancing, on farm tyre repairs, all make and model mechanical servicing and repairs, fuel, gas, kerosene, 2 stroke.

Lifestyle Footwear

We are still open and trading

Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm

Saturday 8:30am to 12pm

Follow us on facebook for details on new arrivals and promotions.

Our online store will be coming soon at www.lifestylefootwear.com.au.

Foxy's Bakery

Foxy's is business as usual. We still have everything we did before COVID-19.

The only change is you cannot dine in.

We have also introduced new bulk buy deal for bread, pies and sausage rolls.

Ph: 4681 3259.

Delivery also available.

Follow us on facebook

Monday to Friday 5am to 3pm

Saturday and Sunday 6am to 12pm

Vixens Bakery

Vixen's is business as usual as well.

You can still get all you lunch treats take away.

Hot kebabs are always a good choice coming into the cold months.

Ph: 4681 2179

Follow us on facebook

Monday to Friday 7am to 2pm

Gateway To Training Stanthorpe

We have a great TtW program in Stanthorpe that assist young people with work readiness.

Free work readiness case management program to assist eligible locals 15 to 24 years old into employment and/or training.

Ph: 4671 2258

Mobile: 0456 008 372

Email: info@gttc.com.au

Website: www.gttc.com.au