FULL LIST: A host of new names enter the election arena

The local government elections will be held on March 28.

SOUTHERN Downs voters will have a plethora of people to vote for at the March 28 local government election.

The window to nominate closed at 12pm today, with several last minute names entering into the fray.

Up until yesterday, 17 individuals had put up their hands.

Over night and right up until today's cut off, that number climbed to 30 candidates.

The race for mayor now has four names.

Peter Kemp, who'd previously nominated for councillor, opted for a change and will now face off for the mayoral hot seat.

Incumbent, Tracy Dobie, has also been challenged by Stanthorpe's Vic Pennisi and Allora's Joe Doepel.

Neil Meiklejohn is the only current councillor who will not contest this election.

Jo McNally, Cameron Gow, Rod Kelly, Marika McNichol, Yve Stocks and Sheryl Windle are all aiming for re-election.

Up until today seven new faces were vying for a role on council.

Paola Cabezas-Bono, Andrew Gale, Amanda Harrold, Michael Jensen, Cynthia McDonald, Glyn Rees and Stephen Tancred had all previously announced their run.

They're now joined by former Southern Downs deputy mayor Ross Bartley, Scott Christensen, Robert Ettery, Marco Gliori, Greg Grant, Jenn Greene-Galloway, Glenn Johnson, Julia Keogh, Sue Laws, Barbara Marsden and Granite Belt Water Relief's Russell Wantling.

Apple and Grape Festival president Max Hunter has also put his name up.

Despite the amount of nominees, it doesn't compare to the 40 who nominated in 2016.

New nominee, Julia Keogh, ran in 2016 and received the 14th highest number of votes, with 5066.

Glyn Rees, Andrew Gale, Peter Kemp, Scott Christensen also tried their luck in 2016.