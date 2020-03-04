A-game needed to take on inner-city competitors

BIG CHALLENGE: Swimmers will need to give it their all at this weekend's 'pinnacle' competition.

BIG CHALLENGE: Swimmers will need to give it their all at this weekend's 'pinnacle' competition.

SWIMMING: Stanthorpe swimmers will have to give it everything they’ve got at this weekend’s regional competition held in Toowoomba.

Coach Gail Smail said the competition was the pinnacle for swimmers across the Darling Downs region.

“It’s where the country swimmers meet the inner-city Toowoomba swimmers for the end of the long course,” Smail said.

“They have the advantage over us because they swim all year round whereas we only swim for six months of the year.”

Smail said it’s the last meet of the season for swimmers at Stanthorpe Swimming Club, hoping her athletes can finish their season on a high before the pool closes for winter at the end of this month.

“We have had a few in the finals over the years so it will be interesting to see if we can get some kids back in there again this year,” she said.

Ben Armbruster will be one to watch, looking to back up his sprint champion of the region title for the second year in a row.

“I want to take home sprint champ again and break Cameron McEyoy’s record for 50m freestyle,” Armbruster said.

“I also want to make the 200m butterfly Olympic trial time.”

With big goals in mind for the weekend ahead, the upcoming talent said he’s feeling confident he can deliver.

Smail said alongside Armbruster, the Kay siblings Isaac, William and Isabel will take to the pool, as well as Jess Pradella.

“They are all really strong swimmers so it should be a good two days of competition for them,” Smail said.

“If they do bring some medals home it will be good but if not we will be aiming to set some new personal best times.

“We have had a great ­season so it would be good if we can finish off on a good note.

“They have all been training so hard so I’m proud of them all regardless of the end result.”