Subscribe
‘A fantastic bloke’: Motorbike crash victim identified

by Pete Martinelli
13th Jul 2020 3:13 PM
THE victim of a motorcycle crash near Chillagoe on the weekend has been identified as Greg Martin.

Mr Martin owned and operated Martin's Motorcycles & Scooters in Manunda and was killed while riding with friends on the way to an adventure riding event at Einsleigh on Saturday.

He was one of four fatalities during a horror weekend on FNQ roads.

Greg Martin at his shop in Manunda.
It is believed Mr Martin, 62, hit a large mound on an unsealed remote road, southwest of Chillagoe, causing him to lose control and crash.

His two friends tried desperately to save him, setting off an EPIRB which was intercepted by a light aircraft overhead which swooped low enough to see them attempting to revive him using CPR.

The passionate motorbike enthusiast has been remembered as community minded and a gentleman.

"I am knocked for six," Wayne Leonard of Wayne Leonard Motorcycles said.

Although a competitor in business, Mr Martin left a legacy of fair play and respect in riding circles.

"He was always fantastic, a really great bloke," Mr Leonard said.

"Everyone was always happy with him."

Originally published as 'A fantastic bloke': Motorbike crash victim identified

