A different way to pay respects this Anzac Day in Stanthorpe

REMEMBER: Despite the cancellation of this year’s Anzac Day service, there is another way to pay your respects.

THIS Anzac Day will be the third time in Stanthorpe history where no service will be held.

The first cancelled service was more than a century ago in 1919 during the outbreak of the Spanish flu, the second during World War II in 1939-45.

Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Corbett said the cancellation of this year's Stanthorpe Anzac Day service was extremely disappointing, especially with troops overseas at the moment.

"This is our time to reflect and remember those who had fallen before us," Mr Corbett said.

Stanthorpe Pipe Band lead last years Anzac Day procession.

Despite his disappointment, Mr Corbett said there was still a way Australian's can pay their respects.

An idea has been making its way across social media suggesting residents to stand at the end of their driveway at 0600 hours on April 25 to create a national line to stand together as a country and share a minute's silence.

"There is also some word RSL Queensland is looking at doing a media program."

Hopeful of the community support, Mr Corbett is confident Granite Belt residents will pay their respects in one way or another.

"The majority of Australians respect Anzac Day so you'll find a lot of people doing their own things to remember and pay their respects," he said.

"At the end of the day, all I can ask is for people to remember.

"In times like these it is best to come together and help each other out."