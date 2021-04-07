‘A colossal man’: Hadley’s moving tribute to mentor

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to Sydney radio titan John Brennan for changing the course of his career ahead of the 89-year-old’s funeral.

The 2GB host will not go to air this morning as he attends the St Mary's Cathedral to farewell this morning.

Hadley told stablemate Ben Fordham, they would spend the day honouring his memory.

"It is a celebration of John's life, not his passing. There will be a whole range of people from the media that Brenno impacted on. He was there at 2SM with Mike Walsh," he said.

Radio management legend John Brennan who battled vascular dementia for years, passed away in March.

"He was just a colossal man. I remember I was going to call State of Origin on the Gold Coast and I'd found out Jenny and John (Brennan) were at an apartment they loved holidaying at in Broadbeach," Hadley said.

"I got on the light rail and I went to see him. I was calling that night, it was a night of significance for me. I think it was my 75th Origin game.

"I said to him, 'Thank you'. I'm second only to Ray Warren in Origin (games called) I said, 'If it wasn't for you I wouldn't have done it'."

John Brennan helped make the careers of 2GB stars like Ray Hadley and Alan Jones. Picture: Frank Violi

Awarded an OAM in 1989, Brennan known as the 'kingmaker' of Sydney radio, was inducted into the radio Hall of Fame in 2002.

Brennan died with his beloved wife of 67 years, Jenny, and son Peter by his side, at his North Sydney retirement village in March after a heart attack and battle with vascular dementia.

Despite his 89-years, his death came as a shock to those who knew and loved him.

Some of the biggest names in Sydney radio and media, including Alan Jones, Ray Hadley, Mike Walsh will join mourners today at his funeral.

