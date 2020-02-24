A challenge answered: Wineries prove world-beaters

Judges Aleks Balodis, Craig Zonka, Simon Hill, Tony Harper, Peter Maglashan and Ash Rainger at Stokehouse Q on Thursday ahead of the awards evening on Saturday.

GRANITE Belt wines have shone on an international stage as they put out the challenge to their overseas counterparts.

At the inaugural Queensland International Emerging Varieties Wine Challenge on Saturday, Queensland wines claimed eight trophies out of a possible nine.

It was some of the region's sleeping giants who took out the top honours, with Ravens Croft Wines the big winner.

The Greenlands winery's Tempranillo was named champion wine of the show and best red wine of the show.

"Shows that sometimes you get it right and sometimes you don't," winery owner, Mark Ravenscroft said.

"It's always nice to get acknowledged for the work you put in.

"Absolutely, I think more wineries will enter next time the event is held," he said.

One of the event organisers, Sirromet's Mike Hayes, lauded Mr Ravenscroft for his achievement.

"I thought it was lovely to see a few new players come into the fray," Mr Hayes said.

"Mark Ravenscroft is quite exemplary in his high quality wine making and he continually delivers wines of extraordinary quality.

"His win doesn't surprise me," Mr Hayes said.

Judging for the event was held last Thursday, with awards handed out on Saturday night at Stokehouse Q in Brisbane.

More than 30 varieties from 26 different wineries were entered.

"The judges comments were that the Queensland wines were very strong," Mr Hayes said.

Banca Ridge's Fiano won best Italian wine and best white wine of the show and their Verdelho the best Iberian wine of show.

Jester Hill Wines took out best other European white wine with their 2017 Roussanne and best other red wine of show with a Petit Verdot.

Six gold medals were given out on the night. Those went to Banca Ridge, Ravens Croft Wines, Sirromet and Golden Grove.

"I was expecting a lot more mixed results," Mr Hayes said.

"We'll be waiting for comments to flow through and I'll be expecting some tongue in cheek comments from our friends overseas.

"Again, I say, bring it on. If you want us to send our wines over there we're happy to do the same thing and show you just how good we are," Mr Hayes said.

He thanked wife Andrea for help in organising the evening, as well as Stokehouse Q and Negociants Australia for supplying the imported wine.

"This first one was just us dipping our toe in to see how it would go and we're extremely happy."

They'll now discuss whether to host it yearly and every second year.