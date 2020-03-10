9yo kid saves drowning man at Gatton pool

GOOD WORK: Jake Knappick’s swimming lessons came in handy last week when he helped a struggling swimmer at the Gatton pool. Photo: Contributed

ONE of the top young swimmers at St Mary's Catholic Primary School has come to the rescue of a backpacker struggling to swim.

Nine-year-old schoolboy Jake Knappick was at the Lockyer Valley Aquatics centre last Wednesday, when he noticed a backpacker was out of his depth and starting to panic.

Jake, who regularly attends swim classes, was humble about his actions.

"I just got him and pushed him to the edge," Jake said.

Learn to swim co-ordinator Jan Moy said Jake's reaction was fantastic and exactly what he was trained to do.

"Between his swimming lessons and school swimming - part of that is survival skills - he would have taken on some of those skills," Ms Moy said.

Jake said the backpacker was very thankful once he got back to the edge of the pool.

The St Mary's Catholic Primary School student was presented with a superhero award by Ms Moy at his school last week for his incredible bravery.

Ms Moy said the event showed just how important swimming lessons were for kids.

"Part of it is their own safety … but also being able to recognise what they may be able to do the help someone else who is in trouble," she said.

"It is a life skill - it's not just a childhood skill, it's a life skill that we're teaching them."

Jake regularly attends swim classes and competes at his school carnivals - last year walking away with a first, second and third.

His mum, who first noticed the backpacker in trouble and directed Jake to help him, was also very proud.