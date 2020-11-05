Wind and waves to lash NSW coastline

Coastal residents have been warned to expect damaging winds with gusts up to 90km/h and 5m waves as Thursday’s wet weather worsens.

Coastal residents have been warned to expect damaging winds with gusts up to 90km/h and 5m waves as Thursday’s wet weather worsens.

More damaging winds and heavy surf will lash NSW's east coast tonight as wet and wild conditions intensify.

A severe weather warning for the Mid North Coast, Hunter and Metropolitan regions is in place for strong winds peaking at 90km/h and continued heavy rainfall throughout the night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Ulludulla Harbour on the NSW south coast during wild weather in July. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Despite shivering through steady rain and a daytime top of 17C, winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with gusts up to 90km/h are expected for Newcastle, Sydney, Forster, Seal Rocks, Bulahdelah, Wallsend, Toronto, Wyong, The Entrance and Woy Woy, brought on by a southerly trough.

A hazardous surf warning is also current for the Macquarie and Hunter region coastlines, with strong waves expected to also hit the Byron and Coffs coastline in the early hours of tomorrow.

BOM Senior Meteorologist Rebecca Boettger said damaging winds would hit much of the coastline on Thursday night, whipping up hazardous 5m surf, and rain would ocntinue until early Friday morning.

Wind gusts peaked at 76km/h at Sydney Airport and 72km/h in Newcastle during the day on Thursday but Ms Boettger said speeds would "increase" as the night wore on.

"The peak is expected tonight during the overnight period, with the main risk being those 90km/h winds along the coast strip and then whipping up larger waves," Ms Boettger said.

"South and south easterly facing beaches and coastline, particularly in the areas of Norah Head and Seal Rocks will have the risk of coastal erosion, but this weather will ease around sunrise."

A commuter struggles with an umbrella during early morning wet and windy weather in Sydney on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

It comes as Thursday's wet conditions brought widespread coastal rain, with falls averaging 10 to 20mm throughout Sydney, the Hunter and Mid North Coast with between 30-40mm in the south.

Temperatures in Sydney peaked at 21C at 4am on Thursday before dropping to 17 degrees during the day.

The SES received 99 calls for help in weather-stricken areas throughout Thursday, including a large tree which crushed a car and blocked traffic in both directions on Heathcote Rd in Menai about 6pm.

She said fallen trees, wind damage and leaking roofs were the most common complaints andcrews were preparing for the possibility of a tough night ahead.

"As long as the warning's out, there's a possibility for damage overnight," she said.

"People need to be careful tonight and into tomorrow until this passes."

Ms Boettger said the chilly conditions would clear off throughout Friday and into the weekend.

"We might see showers linger throughout tomorrow morning but in the afternoon things will clear and we'll get some sunshine as the winds ease," she said.

"There's a chance of coastal showers on Saturday and Sunday but nothing significant like Thursday's falls."

Florence, 4, her friend Isla, 4, and Florence’s two-year-old brother Flynn play in wet conditions at Coogee Beach on November 1. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker

Originally published as 90km/h wind gusts and 5m waves to lash NSW coastline