90+ PHOTOS: Rugby league carnival action captured

Saturday’s long-awaited carnival was deemed a success according to Gremlins president Lindsay Adams, who described the day as ‘awesome and amazing’.

He said Gremlins players left the Redlands community surprised by the standard of rugby league they brought to the table.

“I think they are were a little bit surprised by the level of footy that we have here in Stanthorpe.

“They have more than 40 odd teams and we have 10 or 11. It just It shows that we can keep

up with Queensland’s bigger clubs,” he said.

Adams said the days success was brought down to volunteers, who made the carnival run as well as it did.

“Without them the day would not have been possible.”